Did you know that there are MORE THAN ONE RAPTURE in the BIBLE? #raptures #jesusreturns #elijah

More than one rapture in the Bible, ignoring Enoch, Elijah and the Saints of Old that were resurrected and entered Jerusalem (Matt. 27:52), this starts with those who were raptured from the 6th Seal (Revelation 6:14), before the 7 Year world tribulation period and ends at the Millennium reign of Christ (Revelation 20:4).





1 Thessalonians 4:14-17 For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him. For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep. For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.





