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Food Shortage Oil Shortage the end of dark is near and NEW beginning of LIGHT IS HERE
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105 views • August 24, 2021
world War 3, is what it is as you know in all wars there is loss of life and damage, On the positive, this is a sign that we are close to the end and new beginning is close
From Dark to Light,
Praying for humanity
Be prepared If it doesn't happen, then its ok but be ready as we are in a WAR
Good against evil
GOD always WINS
From Dark to Light,
Praying for humanity
Be prepared If it doesn't happen, then its ok but be ready as we are in a WAR
Good against evil
GOD always WINS
Keywords
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