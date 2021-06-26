© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Texas Border Crossers are in for a Nasty Surprise from Nebraska
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • June 26, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has had enough of illegal immigrants flooding into his state and he’s about to take major action. Ricketts plans to send over two dozen Nebraska State Patrol Officers to Del Rio, Texas, to assist officers with the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.