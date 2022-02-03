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Thine Heart Was Lifted Up Because of Thy Beauty I Will Cast Thee to the Ground [03.02.2022]
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71 views • February 03, 2022
On Sunday Jan 30, 2022 30yr old Cheslie Kryst former Miss USA 2019, allegedly jumped to her death around 7:15am from a Manhattan skyscraper.
In this episode we will take a closer look at this ritual sacrifice in order to uncover and reveal the symbolism hidden within it.
In this episode we will take a look at the hidden symbolism in this event in order to uncover the true meaning behind it.
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
1080p120hz - 12 hours ago:
On November 12th, Cheslie interviewed Taylor Swift and she mentioned she was planning on getting a cat, when Taylor asked her what kind of cat, Cheslie replied "A Bengal" That same day Cheslie posted on her Instagram that she was hoping on getting her cat in January. I believe this ritual sacrifice is also tied to the Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrows. November 12th is also the Superior General of the Jesuits Arturo Sosa's birthday, which was the day the Taylor Swift interview took place, Cheslie wore a scarlet color dress, Taylor wore a purple outfit, which we know from scriptures purple and scarlet are the colors of the beast that is mentioned in Revelation. On Joe Burrows, he went to LSU, they are the Tigers, he currently plays for the Bengals, Tom Brady did not officially announce his retirement until February 1, the first official day of the year of the Tiger. Tom Brady retired at the age of 44(Obama reference), and Brady finished with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 7 championships, which is in reference to the 7 heads and 10 horns that the scarlet colored beast has in Revelation 17:3. Here is the interview, skip forward to 3:20 to hear Cheslie tell Taylor about the Bengal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6IYUYYTmeY
KijaniAmariAK - 5 hours ago (edited)_
Great observations! Thank you for sharing!!! 2/1/2022 2/1 gives us 21 = 777 the lightning which fell from heaven = Barack Obama
2022 is 2x22= 44 Obama
Brady is called The Goat = Devil/Satan and his birthday is August 3rd the day before Obama's birthday!!! 8/3 gives us 8x3 = 24 or TWO 4's = 44 Obama again!
Tom Brady's wife is a witch! In this video below he talks about the rituals his "SUPERSTITIOUS" wife Giselle makes him perform before football games.
https://youtu.be/ghYHY3xzVKk
3,883 Views feb 3, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dHriFoXPHag
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
In this episode we will take a closer look at this ritual sacrifice in order to uncover and reveal the symbolism hidden within it.
In this episode we will take a look at the hidden symbolism in this event in order to uncover the true meaning behind it.
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
1080p120hz - 12 hours ago:
On November 12th, Cheslie interviewed Taylor Swift and she mentioned she was planning on getting a cat, when Taylor asked her what kind of cat, Cheslie replied "A Bengal" That same day Cheslie posted on her Instagram that she was hoping on getting her cat in January. I believe this ritual sacrifice is also tied to the Cincinnati Bengals and their quarterback Joe Burrows. November 12th is also the Superior General of the Jesuits Arturo Sosa's birthday, which was the day the Taylor Swift interview took place, Cheslie wore a scarlet color dress, Taylor wore a purple outfit, which we know from scriptures purple and scarlet are the colors of the beast that is mentioned in Revelation. On Joe Burrows, he went to LSU, they are the Tigers, he currently plays for the Bengals, Tom Brady did not officially announce his retirement until February 1, the first official day of the year of the Tiger. Tom Brady retired at the age of 44(Obama reference), and Brady finished with 10 Super Bowl appearances and 7 championships, which is in reference to the 7 heads and 10 horns that the scarlet colored beast has in Revelation 17:3. Here is the interview, skip forward to 3:20 to hear Cheslie tell Taylor about the Bengal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6IYUYYTmeY
KijaniAmariAK - 5 hours ago (edited)_
Great observations! Thank you for sharing!!! 2/1/2022 2/1 gives us 21 = 777 the lightning which fell from heaven = Barack Obama
2022 is 2x22= 44 Obama
Brady is called The Goat = Devil/Satan and his birthday is August 3rd the day before Obama's birthday!!! 8/3 gives us 8x3 = 24 or TWO 4's = 44 Obama again!
Tom Brady's wife is a witch! In this video below he talks about the rituals his "SUPERSTITIOUS" wife Giselle makes him perform before football games.
https://youtu.be/ghYHY3xzVKk
3,883 Views feb 3, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/dHriFoXPHag
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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