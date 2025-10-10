Trump's Gaza Deal: A Win for Islamic Jihad

Posted 10October2025 Avi Abelow:

Trump’s Gaza Deal may look like a diplomatic victory on paper for Israel with the hopeful return of all the remaining hostages, but in reality, it hands the Sunni and Shia jihadis exactly what they want - legitimacy, survival, and time. Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt agreed to sacrifice Hamas to regroup and attack Israel in the future in some other constellation.





Instead of a deal that deals a crushing blow to the Qatari-led jihad that financed the Oct. 7th massacre, it rewards it, signaling to every Islamist movement that terror and kidnapping Israelis pays.





It is about time that the Western world understands the Islamic jihad enemy we are up against and what motivates them, not their lives or their homes or cities.





With it all, this is the best agreement Netanyahu was able to achieve under the circumstances.