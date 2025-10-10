BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump's Gaza Deal: A Win for Islamic Jihad
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
917 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 1 day ago

Posted 10October2025 Avi Abelow:

Trump’s Gaza Deal may look like a diplomatic victory on paper for Israel with the hopeful return of all the remaining hostages, but in reality, it hands the Sunni and Shia jihadis exactly what they want - legitimacy, survival, and time. Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt agreed to sacrifice Hamas to regroup and attack Israel in the future in some other constellation.


Instead of a deal that deals a crushing blow to the Qatari-led jihad that financed the Oct. 7th massacre, it rewards it, signaling to every Islamist movement that terror and kidnapping Israelis pays.


It is about time that the Western world understands the Islamic jihad enemy we are up against and what motivates them, not their lives or their homes or cities.


With it all, this is the best agreement Netanyahu was able to achieve under the circumstances.

Keywords
trumpjihadisraelegyptgazaqatarturkeypeace plan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy