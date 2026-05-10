God cannot rapture the millions of Western women because he would have brides who are equal partners

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). God cannot rapture the millions of Western feminist nations' Christian women, because if he did, then he would have millions of "Bride of Christ" who are "equal marriage partners," and 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) would divorce him, and the other 49.99% would be dysfunctional marriage relationships with "Jezebel demon-possessed" women who would have a say in everything he does. The only alternative for them is hell's fire. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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