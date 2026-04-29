🪖 Iran & Ukraine conflicts part of one massive ‘Great Game’ from the Arctic to the Middle East

The Iran and Ukraine conflicts are just part of a “Great Game Renewed,” retired US Army Colonel Lawrence B. Wilkerson tells Norwegian academic Glenn Diesen.



💬 “We are engaged in a global struggle,” Wilkerson says:



🌏 The top of the military theater is the Arctic — where China has gained access via Russia, which the US opposes



🌏 The middle of the theater is the Baltic and the Baltic states — which, he argues, are trying their best to start a war with Russia



🌏 The center is Ukraine, as well as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan — the Caucasus in general — and Central Asia



🌏 And the bottom is Iran



💬 “I don't know if Donald Trump knows this. But there are people behind Donald Trump who know this. There are people in the Pentagon who know this – and I don't mean Peter Hegseth.”



The essence of the US “Great Game” right now is its war against China through numerous proxies, according to the retired colonel.



But the problem is that the US is already stretched to the breaking point and its power is declining rapidly — while Trump is accelerating its demise through military actions and sanctions.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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