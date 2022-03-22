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“I Wish I Would Have Never Gotten This Vaccine” – Joe Timm
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51 views • March 22, 2022
oe Timm is a Respiratory Therapist in a hospital in Indianapolis, IN, and his biggest regret in life is getting the Pfizer COVID jab.
Within 2 weeks Joe has nothing but problems. Totally debilitated to a point where he can hardly function.
Joe had an eight day stay in Hospital for Atrial Fibrillation due to a compromised Immune System that weakened his heart and he had to have his heart Cardioverted to shock it back in to rhythm.
Timm explains all in his video and states 100% that he wished he had never got vaccinated.
His message to the unvaccinated is to “Stand your ground”.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/i-wish-i-would-have-never-gotten-this-vaccine---joe-timm/
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Within 2 weeks Joe has nothing but problems. Totally debilitated to a point where he can hardly function.
Joe had an eight day stay in Hospital for Atrial Fibrillation due to a compromised Immune System that weakened his heart and he had to have his heart Cardioverted to shock it back in to rhythm.
Timm explains all in his video and states 100% that he wished he had never got vaccinated.
His message to the unvaccinated is to “Stand your ground”.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/i-wish-i-would-have-never-gotten-this-vaccine---joe-timm/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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