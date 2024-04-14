Create New Account
Iran Finishes Retaliation OP - "Operation Truthful Promise" - Warns Israel Against Further Attacks - RT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Iran finishes retaliation op, warns Israel against further attacks.

Iran has finished its military operation against Israel, which included massive drone and missile strikes, top Iranian commanders have said, adding a strong warning that more retaliation is possible if Israel continues to hit Iranian targets.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

