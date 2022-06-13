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https://gnews.org/post/p2lt5aa1
06/10/2022 Former Blackrock Manager Edward Dowd: September CPI will increase 9-10 handles. The economy continues to deteriorate rapidly. The Ukraine war that only magnified what was already in process from a supply chain problem in energy. We’re gonna see food prices double again next year. And this is a disaster