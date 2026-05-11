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Israel wants no Iran deal – ex-IDF intel chief
Danny Citrinowicz, who ran the Iran branch in Israel’s Military Intelligence, told CNN:
♦️ For Israel, no deal is better than a bad deal.
♦️ Israel is pressuring Trump to reject any agreement – a deal would block future Israeli attacks on Iran.
♦️ More than a month of war failed to change Iran's nuclear red lines. Iran won't capitulate.
💬 "Netanyahu cannot challenge Trump openly. If Trump signs, Israel is politically stuck. Then, if push comes to shove, Israel will aim for Iran's civilian infrastructure."