【 G -Times NEWS】40% of Federal Deficit Irrelevant to Pandemic Prevention and Control
Summary：According to a True North report on October 12th, the Fraser Institute’s latest report on the federal financial situation indicates that a large part of the huge deficit generated by the Trudeau government during the pandemic was to a large part due to spending for prevention and control, which is not relevant to COVID-19

