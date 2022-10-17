【 G -Times NEWS】40% of Federal Deficit Irrelevant to Pandemic Prevention and Control

https://gnews.org/articles/t53503122
Summary：According to a True North report on October 12th, the Fraser Institute’s latest report on the federal financial situation indicates that a large part of the huge deficit generated by the Trudeau government during the pandemic was to a large part due to spending for prevention and control, which is not relevant to COVID-19
