EPOCH TV | FDA Detects Serious Safety Signal for Covid Vaccine Among Kids

FDA Sounds Alarm on COVID Vaccines for Kids | Facts Matter



According to a new federally-funded study, children between the ages of 12 and 17 who took the Pfizer

The number of myocarditis and pericarditis events found in this particular age group met the threshold for what’s known as a “safety signal” as defined by the #CDC, according to the #FDA researchers who were conduc1ting a new federally-funded study.





https://ept.ms/FDAWarningFM



















