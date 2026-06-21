Image Fight II - Operation Deepstriker (1992, PC-Engine CD)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Image Fight II - Operation Deepstriker is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Irem and published by Irem. It was only released in Japan and later re-released for Wii and WiiU.
The game takes place in 2051, three years after the events of the first game. Yet another alien armada is heading to conquer Earth. Pilots controlling the newest fighter spacecraft, the OF-2, set out to defeat the armada.