St. Stanislaus The Padre Pio of Poland - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 135 w Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar & Fr. Mark Baron, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Apr 11, 2024





Our Marian Congregation was founded more than 350 years ago in Poland, the first community of religious men in that country and the first ever to bear the title of the Immaculate Conception. And it was all the work of our Founder, St. Stanislaus Papczyński. Father Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, tells the story of this extraordinary priest and the shining spiritual example that he is to us today. Then hear about the journey of a young man named Will Henry, whose faith and love of the Rosary inspired him to start a remarkable business.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTJISCfrZoA



