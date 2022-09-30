Nature's most powerful plants: Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that lends its distinctive yellow color to Indian curries, has long been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine to aid in a multitude of different things. Turmeric can:





-Have anti-inflammatory properties

-Help with heart disease

-Help prevent cancer

-Aid with digestion and liver function

-Help alleviate arthritis pain





**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information, contained on or available through this page is for general information purposes only**