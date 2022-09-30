Nature's most powerful plants: Turmeric

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Turmeric is a spice that lends its distinctive yellow color to Indian curries, has long been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine to aid in a multitude of different things. Turmeric can:
-Have anti-inflammatory properties
-Help with heart disease
-Help prevent cancer
-Aid with digestion and liver function
-Help alleviate arthritis pain
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