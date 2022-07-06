Farms Under Threat of Shutdown By New World Order!

The media doesn't want you to know this is happening. The second largest food producer in the world behind the USA is under attack by the globalists. They want to create a food shortage any way they can for their Great Reset. What is worse is secret police are caught on video pretending to be farmers in order to help the evil New World Order





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Keean Bexte reports from the Netherlands

https://twitter.com/TheRealKeean/status/1544358043474731008?s=20&t=1x6BWxL5W6ely22a1tYRNQ





2) Undercover police tried infiltrating the Dutch farmers protests, they were caught

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/07/05/video-surfaces-of-dutch-secret-police-caught-pretending-to-be-farmers-flee-to-nearby-police-van-as-farmers-chase/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=video-surfaces-of-dutch-secret-police-caught-pretending-to-be-farmers-flee-to-nearby-police-van-as-farmers-chase





3) Michael Yon: The Dutch Are Demonizing The Farmers

https://rumble.com/v1b7c3d-michael-yon-the-dutch-are-demonizing-the-farmers.html