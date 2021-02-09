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Modern Medicine - Show Me The Money! [09.02.2021]
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51 views • February 20, 2021
Ordo Ab Cho = Order Out of Chaos = Problem - Reaction - Solution (PRS)
Create a Problem, Wait for the Reaction, Come with the Solution,
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/problem-reaction-solution
Truthstream Media Rife Main Commentary - https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstream...?
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Royal Rife Information Library - https://www.rifevideos.com/library.html?
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If Drug Companies Were Honest Parody - https://youtu.be/rbFYsYMA3No?
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Side Effects Include: A Medicine Commercial Parody - https://youtu.be/siMPY5FjlaY
Shaking My Head Productions
245K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1WyAfQOe09Y
Create a Problem, Wait for the Reaction, Come with the Solution,
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/problem-reaction-solution
Truthstream Media Rife Main Commentary - https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstream...?
............................................
Royal Rife Information Library - https://www.rifevideos.com/library.html?
...........................................
If Drug Companies Were Honest Parody - https://youtu.be/rbFYsYMA3No?
...........................................
Side Effects Include: A Medicine Commercial Parody - https://youtu.be/siMPY5FjlaY
Shaking My Head Productions
245K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1WyAfQOe09Y
Keywords
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