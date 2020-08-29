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The Purpose of Upward Vision
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10 views • August 29, 2020
Your help is needed to warn people about the diabolical traps that are set for this generation. Volunteer opportunities are available for social media promotion, video production, news analysis, graphic arts, music, and reporting. Watch this short video about the purpose of the ministry and then contact me at Upward.Vision to find out how you can help.
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