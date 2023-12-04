White Future Only Through Great Pain
- I see the future of the White and Christian race so clearly, so gloriously.
- And I see the very deep cost that it will take to get there.
- Pastors as the nuclear weapon that is laying unused in this existential war
- This is a message for all Whites and Christians.
