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Ukrainian Marines Surrender
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261 views • April 12, 2022
Billions of our tax dollars gave this result. US trained Ukrainian Marines end up surrendering to Russia and the Donetsk's militia.
"Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol began to surrender en masse - In the last several days, several hundred of Ukrainian army servicemen have already surrendered. After an initial check at the surrender spot, they will be transported to their permanent location, where they will be provided with a place to sleep and food. Their documents will be checked, they will be interviewed and investigated for war crimes." - Essence of Time International
"Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol began to surrender en masse - In the last several days, several hundred of Ukrainian army servicemen have already surrendered. After an initial check at the surrender spot, they will be transported to their permanent location, where they will be provided with a place to sleep and food. Their documents will be checked, they will be interviewed and investigated for war crimes." - Essence of Time International
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