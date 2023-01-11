Uploaded for pacsteam.org
The first main part of this film is clips taken from online reports called:
* Globalist Takeover DAVOS Meeting Guest List Leaked
* Alex Jones show Jan. 10. 2023.
* klaus schwab; you will own nothing and be happy -when we kill you
* BOMBSHELL docs reveal Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the top / COVID19 and ALL future lockdowns are Military Black-Ops - GO
The list of attendees for the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos Summit has leaked, and just about every globalist figure you’d expect is on the roster.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-davos-2023-guest-list-leaked-globalists-preparing-final-phase-of-great-reset-takeover/
Website: http://pacsteam.org
PLEASE SHARE
---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.