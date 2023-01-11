Uploaded for pacsteam.org





The first main part of this film is clips taken from online reports called:





* Globalist Takeover DAVOS Meeting Guest List Leaked





* Alex Jones show Jan. 10. 2023.





* klaus schwab; you will own nothing and be happy -when we kill you





* BOMBSHELL docs reveal Covid-19 COVER-UP goes straight to the top / COVID19 and ALL future lockdowns are Military Black-Ops - GO





The list of attendees for the World Economic Forum’s annual Davos Summit has leaked, and just about every globalist figure you’d expect is on the roster.





Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-davos-2023-guest-list-leaked-globalists-preparing-final-phase-of-great-reset-takeover/





Website: http://pacsteam.org





PLEASE SHARE





---