BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Polish Dr. Franc Zalewksi "The Thing!" Told on English... [10.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
86 views • October 13, 2021
A Polish broadcast with English subtitles. A metal egg in the vaccines contains a metal animal - there is no life as we know it. A good part of the vaccines contain a metal egg. It is teaching a carbon animal. The animal will also live and multiply. The tests are only for the collection of DNA.
https://drfranc.com/
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrFranc/videos
The Thing! Dr. Zalewksi finds another 'life form' (artificial integrate) in vax vials
+ test swab is (at the very least) nwo/un/davos mass dna collection operation
https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/fpt5yukehzxp/ [share]
================
Klaus schwab, 4th industrial revolution (2016) https://ipfs.Io/ipfs/bafykbzacedtpeyve7uteg75zk7ctcn5dfdsvasngiwztin7y7a2xscs4sbjhq?Filename=klaus%20schwab%20-%20the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution-the%20fourth%20industrial%20revolution%20%282016%29.Pdf
================
Slow deep (your corona) #01 trans-fek-shun
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6bf08lmowgmg/
Trojantranspocalyps (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/hna3wibicebs/
Carbon sim-u-lation (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/6eceyyo84oge/
Corona unmasked ?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/d89yottddcka/
Towards a digital tyranny https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0akzhj98mfna/ [share]
[covid vax-scene id2020 passport, implant, eugenics / control agenda]

Graphene oxide 'vaccines' bio-weapon (russ brown updates & review)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m7d2umlfs59j/
Graphene 666 : the untold story (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ejxbxze9s5uq/
Vaxxed blood vs. Unvaxxed blood (spiro feat. Dr. Peggy)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/8i03kqno8qcc/
Non-ferrous metals & nanotech in the vials
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f7rwwmg5yx4j/
(astrazeneca 'vaxxx') bio-magneto, bio-luminescence
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/sjfzlyrukidx/
(report) metalic & non-metalic materials in (chadox1-s)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/kzuuilzqmcfz/
Graphene & nac [n-acetylcysteine]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/h0xstdq1ghlt/
Cellular responses to graphene oxide nanosheets
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/e6onz4xyvbhb/
The luciferase (part iii) [flash edit] (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/pdzso2zm3gru/

Flipping a switch inside the head (artikel7)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ajdsvahbnkph/
Stop the globalist graphene attack (russ brown, updates)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zz9xa81kvbva/
Graphene attack by globalists (5th column)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/f5pxzisckpag/
Graphene-oxide, emfs; the 'covid lung' (quinta columna)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/gki8fvwubcn6/
Quick!!! Stop the 5th column (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/ys6r6ylmraht/
Graphene in jabs!!! (you know it!) [karen kingston]
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/qinebvkqwtel/
(covidvax vials) graphene-oxide, parasites, heavy metals (dr. Jane ruby)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/zjdovohptybb/
Graphene, aluminium, lnp capsids, parasites found in 4 main 'vaccines'
(dr. Robert young, pt. 01) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/nsrybzeyrufb/
(dr. Robert young, pt. 02) https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/g2illnb1qmbd/

Emperor has "No corona"
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/3zapz7fvom2r/
The co-vids, the graphene and the vax-scene
[I] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/egtbumviy53p/
[ii] https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/0uv9mqjfnfst/
Was this the emf/5g/graphene delta death zap?
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/up43kjin9zbh/
Covids little funcktion(s) (tangentopolis)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m2piyoffuadb/
Covid19 pre-planning & genocide (russ brown)
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/1qlewetfoxsk/
New german vaxxxed blood / vax serum
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/m0qljd8nghum/

Club of rome / agenda21 2030
Https://www.Bitchute.Com/video/dhcc98auoms6/
Warp speed... To 'oblivion' (br. Alexis bugnolo)https://www.bitchute.com/video/jMRUQoTBR9JK/
Jacques Attali
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

HHS: States Can Order COVID-19 Vaccines for Low-Income Children Through CDC Program

Morgan S. Verity
Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Exercise May Support Brain Health Through Two Key Molecules, Review Finds

Morgan S. Verity
The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

The rigid truth: How a stiffening colon may be fueling the surge of cancer in the young

Ava Grace
Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Report: Atrazine Contaminates More Than 25% of U.S. Rivers and Streams

Iva Greene
Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Spicy Foods Linked to Health Benefits in Western Science and Traditional Chinese Medicine

Coco Somers
Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Millions of older Americans may be treating drug side effects with more drugs

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy