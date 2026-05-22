We Shall Overcome (Short) Finale

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Powerful conclusion to this beloved song; soaring music & vocals, profound lyrics. What Is Your Vision for the Healing of Our Nation? Put in the comments.
Follow links to full video and credits. This song is in the public domain and all images are by pro license. Watch full video: https://www.brighteon.com/b45150e6-964c-46b6-b3f6-8f46c50ade0d