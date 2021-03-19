LAWYER Dr REINER FUELLMICH SPEAKS ON A PANEL; COVID-19 mRNA FAKE VAX IS CAUSING THE WHITE CELLS TO DESTROY THE ORGANS - BLACK MAGIC - THEY ARE KILLED BY THE DEATH SHOT__8

LETS GO OVER THE NUREMBERG CODE AGAIN THERE KUWAIT MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND IT INEPT LEADER Dr. BASSEL HUMOUD HAMAD AL-SABAH.YOU CANNOT VIOLATE EVEN ONE THING BASSEL OTHERWISE YOU WILL BE CRIMINALLY HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITYThe Nuremberg Code (1947)Basic principles must be observed in order to satisfy moral, ethical and legal concepts:1. The voluntary consent of the Citizen is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress [ BASSEL - WITHHOLDING RESIDENCY IS DURRESS AND THE KUWAIT GOVERNMENT WILL BE VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE MANDATING THAT THIS FAKE VAX IS NEEDED TO HAVE A VISA. COUNTRIES THAT HAVE MAIDS IN KUWAIT SHOULD RECALL EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM HOME TO GET THEM OUT OF THIS COMPROMISED Dr BASSEL AL-SABAHS HANDS ], overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of Vaccination which may not be delegated to another with impunity.2. The Vaccination testing should be the results of animal experimentation and acknowledge of the natural history of the disease. BASSEL WHAT ANIMAL TESTING WAS DONE IF YOU ADMINISTER A DOG SHOT BLACK MAGIC SHOT THAT HAD NO ANIMAL TESTING - YOU SHOULD BE ARRESTED AND SENT TO THE HAGUE FOR TRAIL ]3. The Vaccination should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. [ BASSEL YOU KNOW THERE ARE DEATHS AND THAT IS WHY 20 COUNTRIES HAVE NOW CEASED THIS FAKE VAX - WHY ARE YOU CONTINUING THE KILLINGS BASSEL ?4. No Vaccination should be conducted where there no reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur. [ WELL SHIT BASSEL HOW MANY PEOPLE DO YOU HAVE TO SEE DIE AND GET INJURED TO KNOW YOU ARE NOW GUILTY OF VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE ]5. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the Vaccination.6. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the Vaccinated person against even remote possibilities of injury, disability or death.7. The Vaccination should be conducted only by qualified persons.8. During the course of the Vaccination the person should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible.9. During the course of the Vaccination, the person in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him, that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the person. KUWAIT VIOLATES THIS AS THIS TEST CANNOT BE STOPPED mRNA IS IRREVERSIBLE