"They say Israel somehow dragged the U.S. into a conflict with Iran. Does anyone really think that someone can tell Trump what to do? Come on." - Netanyahu, short video posted today

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"They say Israel somehow dragged the U.S. into a conflict with Iran. Does anyone really think that someone can tell Trump what to do? Come on." - Netanyahu
There are several clips of this hour speech today, with him speaking in Hebrew and English... I don't want to listen.... so may not post anymore it. Looks like 'He's Alive', like in 'Frankenstein'. Cynthia