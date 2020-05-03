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The Scientist
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30 views • May 03, 2020
“The Scientist” is a documentary that traces the story of Dr Mechoulam from his early days......as a child of the Holocaust in Bulgaria, through his immigration to Israel, and his career as the chief investigator into the chemistry and biology of the world’s most misunderstood plant. Dr. Mechoulam ascertained that THC interacts with the largest receptor system in the human body, the endocannabinoid system (ECS).
For further information please visit:
http://mechoulamthescientist.com/
For further information please visit:
http://mechoulamthescientist.com/
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