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What They're Doing Isn't Right
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20 views • September 23, 2020
It's become painfully obvious that the Democrats and Main Stream Media are working together to keep a cure for COVID-19 from the public to the point that non-medically trained media hacks are censoring the views of highly qualified medical doctors with overwhelming evidence that HCQ with Zinc and AZ works amazingly well to stop COVID-19, especially when taken early ... how many people died because they were denied this medication for political and not medical purposes?
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