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What They're Doing Isn't Right
Songs Written By Don Duffy, A Knoxville, TN Songwriter
Songs Written By Don Duffy, A Knoxville, TN Songwriter
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20 views • September 23, 2020
It's become painfully obvious that the Democrats and Main Stream Media are working together to keep a cure for COVID-19 from the public to the point that non-medically trained media hacks are censoring the views of highly qualified medical doctors with overwhelming evidence that HCQ with Zinc and AZ works amazingly well to stop COVID-19, especially when taken early ... how many people died because they were denied this medication for political and not medical purposes?
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virusmedia lieselection fraudsacrificing livesbanning the cure
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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