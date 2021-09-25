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Mad as Hell about Covid, and Not Taking it Anymore!
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196 views • September 25, 2021
Audra Morgan delivers a supercharged message to the San Diego County, California Board of Supervisors. She calls them out for supporting the Covid political agenda, ignoring the civil rights of citizens, and causing needless suffering and death. This lady adds new meaning to the phrase righteous indignation. Her passion for truth and liberty plus her anger against lies and tyranny produce an outpouring from the heart that will leave you breathless. Her comments are not directed at those seeking information. They are a call to action for those who already know that the Covid pandemic is fake, and that the purpose of the deception is to provide a cover for the agendas of depopulation and servitude. 2021 Sept 14 – Source: San Diego Board of Supervisors - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KW_aIYm16jA/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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