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NSFW-HOW TO WIN AT ADULTING | REDONKULAS.COM
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865 views • December 02, 2019
Some people never grow up, but it's never too late. Here's a list of skills you need to make life your bitch. And yes, we know "adulting" is a stupid millennial term, which is why it's used in such a mocking tone. Butt! How else are we supposed to get those blue pill schmucks to click on this video?
Disclaimer: As an experiment, for the month of September, BitChute will host NSFW versions of our Popp Culture episodes. Let us know what you think in the comments.
Brought to you by "Not-So-Sane Man's Guide to the Multiverse"
A 7-Episode Series available for free on Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/EPR-Paradox/dp/B07CHBH5KP
"Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
"Poor Richard's Retirement" by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Poor-Richards-Retirement-Everyday-Americans/dp/154553909X
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.dailywire.com/news/7872/7-facts-gun-crime-show-gun-control-doesnt-work-aaron-bandler
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/study-more-whites-killed-by-police-than-blacks
Video Throwbacks
Pre-Divorce Mentality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaXrjxaAl7Y
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Don’t Ignore the Crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20mWTD0FK3A
Halfway Hooker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okhvnz0h9Yg
Disclaimer: As an experiment, for the month of September, BitChute will host NSFW versions of our Popp Culture episodes. Let us know what you think in the comments.
Brought to you by "Not-So-Sane Man's Guide to the Multiverse"
A 7-Episode Series available for free on Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/EPR-Paradox/dp/B07CHBH5KP
"Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope" by Frank Cervi
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi/dp/1535091215
"Poor Richard's Retirement" by Aaron Clarey
https://www.amazon.com/Poor-Richards-Retirement-Everyday-Americans/dp/154553909X
How can you support Popp Culture?
Donate via SubscribeStar!
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
Donate via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Follow us on Gab and YouTube!
https://gab.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://www.dailywire.com/news/7872/7-facts-gun-crime-show-gun-control-doesnt-work-aaron-bandler
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/study-more-whites-killed-by-police-than-blacks
Video Throwbacks
Pre-Divorce Mentality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaXrjxaAl7Y
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Don’t Ignore the Crazy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20mWTD0FK3A
Halfway Hooker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okhvnz0h9Yg
Keywords
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