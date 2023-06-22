President Donald J Trump Agenda47: Protecting Americans by Taking on Big Pharma and Ending Global Freeloading
Under my policy, the United States government will tell Big Pharma that we will only pay the best price they offer to foreign nations, who have been taking advantage of us for so long— the United States is tired of getting ripped off.
source:
https://rumble.com/v2vrdcu-agenda47-protecting-americans-by-taking-on-big-pharma-and-ending-global-fre.html
