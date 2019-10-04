45 Drops The Hammer! Trump Moves To Expose China's Ownership Of Clinton, Biden & Obama - FULL SHOW 10/3/19

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Published on Oct 03, 2019
President Trump is exposing Chinese payoffs to US politicians, which is why lawmakers are moving to impeach him. But the country is on the line. Will America remain free or become a vassal to China? "By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"0