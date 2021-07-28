EP 2552-6PM URGENT ALERT! ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE - SECRET SHADOW GOV'T DEPLOYS ALL ASSETS   

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The Jan. 6 select committee hearing closed on Tuesday after nearly 3.5 hours of testimony, filled with gruesome details of what USCP and MPD officers experienced on that day. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, asked each of the officers at the end of the hearing to weigh in on what they would like the committee to ensure it covers. Multiple officers said that they want the members to go after public officials who might have had a role in inspiring, assisting or downplaying the violent attack by the pro-Trump mob. "While I understand there have been investigations the events of Jan. 6, my understanding is that those have addressed some of the micro-level concerns," MPD Officer Michael Fanone said. He asked the members to investigate more broadly the people who created the conditions in which the attack happened. "The circumstances of that rhetoric and those events leads in the direction of our president and other members... of Congress and the Senate," Fanone said of the Trump 'Stop the Steal' rally on Jan. 6. "What I am looking for is an investigation into those actions... and also whether there was collaboration between those members, their staff, and these terrorists. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18352
Special Guest: Josh Mandel US Senate Candidate Ohio https://www.foxnews.com/politics/iraq-war-josh-mandel-ohio-senate-republican-treasurer
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/ohio-gop-senate-candidates-governor-reopen-state-coronavirus
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Gab, CloutHub & Parler: @RealDeannaLorraine
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