© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 VACCINES ARE PERMANENTLY MESSING UP PEOPLE'S IMMUNE SYSTEM NOTES RYAN COLE, MD
Follow
2
Share
Report
387 views • May 16, 2022
Three of the most prolific doctors in the Global Covid Summit, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Richard Urso joined Del for an in-depth discussion on why they aligned to form the G.C.S. and their tireless mission to spread truth and restore scientific integrity.
GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP RESEARCH INTO REMOVING GRAPHENE NANO FROM HUMAN BODY
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/graphene-flagship-research-into-removing-graphene-62802a1d53f0a5a3c9df0f4e
The antidote to the contents of the jab is called Neutraphilis
https://phys.org/news/2018-08-natural-human-enzyme-biodegrade-graphene.amp Ii biodegrades specifically Graphene nano the researchers found
How to Raise Neutrophils.
Adjusting Your Diet. Vitamin C source, Vitamin E, Zinc 2. Add foods rich in vitamin E and zinc. Omega 3 fatty acids. 3 Have foods high in omega-3 fatty acids. https://www.wikihow.com/Raise-Neutrophils
Neutropenia https://www.mayoclinic.org/symptoms/neutropenia/basics/definition/sym-20050854
Medications for Neutropenia https://www.drugs.com/condition/neutropenia.html
GRAPHENE FLAGSHIP RESEARCH INTO REMOVING GRAPHENE NANO FROM HUMAN BODY
https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/graphene-flagship-research-into-removing-graphene-62802a1d53f0a5a3c9df0f4e
The antidote to the contents of the jab is called Neutraphilis
https://phys.org/news/2018-08-natural-human-enzyme-biodegrade-graphene.amp Ii biodegrades specifically Graphene nano the researchers found
How to Raise Neutrophils.
Adjusting Your Diet. Vitamin C source, Vitamin E, Zinc 2. Add foods rich in vitamin E and zinc. Omega 3 fatty acids. 3 Have foods high in omega-3 fatty acids. https://www.wikihow.com/Raise-Neutrophils
Neutropenia https://www.mayoclinic.org/symptoms/neutropenia/basics/definition/sym-20050854
Medications for Neutropenia https://www.drugs.com/condition/neutropenia.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.