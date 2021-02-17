Go Time Gear: Baby It's Cold Outside

Cold weather sucks, and if you have to be out in it working, patrolling, or anything else that is not recreation related - it sucks even more. Well, with the right gear at your disposal it will help suck a little less. The EWCS stands for Extended Cold Weather Clothing System which is used by the US military and here's a very small sample of what I use in my area and could possible help you out too.I couldn't find the exact video on his new channel but I assume he hasn't uploaded it yet but here's SecurityGuy42's channel over at BitChute:Check out my other channels on:RumblePatreonBitchuteYouTubeSay hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...The R Syndicate