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Go Time Gear: Baby It's Cold Outside
Black Swamp Prepping
Black Swamp Prepping
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46 views • February 17, 2021
Cold weather sucks, and if you have to be out in it working, patrolling, or anything else that is not recreation related - it sucks even more. Well, with the right gear at your disposal it will help suck a little less. The EWCS stands for Extended Cold Weather Clothing System which is used by the US military and here's a very small sample of what I use in my area and could possible help you out too.

I couldn't find the exact video on his new channel but I assume he hasn't uploaded it yet but here's SecurityGuy42's channel over at BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v52jcByh5VhV/

Check out my other channels on:

Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-411567

Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/ronstryker

Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iHKutilKjf2C/

YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkYsWmfqWr57VM96BtF7HFw

Say hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...

The R Syndicate
https://thersyndicate.com/
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