NEGATIVE RATES, SPOT GOLD & BARTERING...Q&A with Lynette Zang & Eric Griffin

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Nov 30, 2022Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA11302022&month=2022-12 or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=QA11302022

🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTradingViewer Questions:

Question 1: 1:26 Let's say I buy gold and silver from ITM Trading. In the future I need to use them to buy stuff with, or barter with. How do I do that? Do I scrape off some of the metal? Do I go somewhere to convert it into currency?

Question 2: 6:06 How does negative rate thing work?

Question 3: 13:25 Anticipating hyperinflation and seeing the inevitable death of the dollar, why wouldn't the Fed and/or US Government print new dollars and just buy out the entire supply of gold and silver so they'd be in a great position in the new system?

Question 4: 16:38 Is it wise to remove PM out of IRA pay penalty while spot is low. then own coins when spot goes up?

Question 5: 22:02 Lynette, how can we force the price of gold to show its true value so that Central banks can't buy it on the cheap?

🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research, Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog

