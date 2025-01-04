7 Dream Home Hacks 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, how to lifehack your way into your dream home - it can be easier and cheaper than you might expect. How to set up live real estate feeds, why your dream home can be an asset instead of a liability (even if you're renting), and some clever lease negotiating strategies.
2:30 Why upgrade to your dream home
8:58 Rent from a private owner
14:07 Finding your dream home
23:16 Why get it furnished
24:06 Negotiating a lease
26:40 If you have bad credit
28:12 Money-making mindset
29:40 Money-making technique
iGoogle, which I used to set up live real estate feeds, is no longer a thing - but you can now accomplish the same thing with Feedly, explained here 📑 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/dream-home-hacks
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.