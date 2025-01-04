BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7 Dream Home Hacks 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #7
3 months ago

In this episode, how to lifehack your way into your dream home - it can be easier and cheaper than you might expect. How to set up live real estate feeds, why your dream home can be an asset instead of a liability (even if you're renting), and some clever lease negotiating strategies.


2:30 Why upgrade to your dream home

8:58 Rent from a private owner

14:07 Finding your dream home

23:16 Why get it furnished

24:06 Negotiating a lease

26:40 If you have bad credit

28:12 Money-making mindset

29:40 Money-making technique


iGoogle, which I used to set up live real estate feeds, is no longer a thing - but you can now accomplish the same thing with Feedly, explained here 📑 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/dream-home-hacks


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

podcastlifehackinglifehacksjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetnegotiatingdream home
