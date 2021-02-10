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Ramtha - Kochaj Siebie w Życiu ( Część 2 ) Rozdział 12 - audiobook pl
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47 views • February 10, 2021
ROZDZIAŁ DWUNASTY
BĄDŹ PIĘKNEM KTÓRYM JESTEŚ
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BĄDŹ PIĘKNEM KTÓRYM JESTEŚ
Wiedz, że już jesteś doskonały
Jesteś kwiatem we wspaniałym ogrodzie
Gdzie znajdziesz chwałę Boga jeśli nie w pięknie którym jesteś.
Żyj prawdą którą jesteś
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