Ukrainian media published a video of the Patriot air defence rocket in Kiev, onto a busy road.

Patriot air defence worked on May 29 during an air raid in the Ukrainian capital. There were at least 12 arrivals at the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including at the position of Patriot itself in the vicinity of the Zhuliany airport.

Apparently, after the launch, the missile deviated from the target and fell directly onto the highway.This is a completely intact and undamaged anti-aircraft guided missile RAS-3 from the MIM-104 Patriot complex.

It is ironic that the vehicles damaged by the fall of the SAM were moving west along Bandera Avenue.



