BLACK MAN GOES NUTS AT WALMART!

ITS NO LONGER SAFE TO GO TO WALMART. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE LAW ISN'T ENFORCED AND THE MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE GO INSANE. YOU BETTER HAVE PERSONAL PROTECTION IN AMERICA BECAUSE ITS ONLY GOING TO GET MORE INSANE AS WE SPEED FURTHER INTO THE END TIMES. MARTIAL LAW IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER AND IT WON'T BE SAFE TO LEAVE YOUR HOME NOT LONG FROM NOW. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN AND IT'S ONLY MATTER OF WEEKS BEFORE THE STOCK MARKET CRASH IS HERE. AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND DESERVES TO BE DESTROYED...WAKEUP!