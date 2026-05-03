Maria Zeee - Missing Scientist Mystery ft. Clint Russell

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Daily Pulse Ep 240 | Recently, people started to notice a pattern. Scientists at the cutting edge of America's most sensitive research are going missing, and many believe this may have to do with an upcoming false alien "disclosure." Clint Russell joins us to discuss how he believes this may relate to the war, as well as his opinion on the current state of America.