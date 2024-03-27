🚨 MOMS ACROSS AMERICA TESTED NEW CHILDREN’S CEREAL & FOUND POISONS ☠☣️

🚨 Moms Across America Tested New Children’s Cereal & Found Poisons Like Heavy Metals, Arsenic, Aluminum, Cadmium, 8 Different Pesticides (Some Known To Change Sex Hormones) & More





All this in 1 cereal box ☣️





Testing reveals ‘General Mills Trix Loaded Cereal’ is actually “loaded with heavy metals and pesticides” also contains “Artificial dyes, preservatives, chemicals”





- We found arsenic and cadmium 200-400% higher than what the EPA allows in drinking water





- We found aluminum levels to be 1,365% to 1,650% higher than what the EPA allows in drinking water





- We found glyphosate levels 158 to 174 times higher than has been shown in animal studies to cause sex hormone changes and organ damage when animals ate 0.1 parts per billion of glyphosate for 2 years of the glyphosate herbicide, the the formulation.





And we also found 8 different pesticides.





One of them is an ingredient used in shampoo that kills lice, and the other one is a fungicide known to cause endocrine disruption and hormone disruption in humans and wildlife at very low levels.





So, clearly, this is not a great way to start your day with toxic chemicals, and we call on General Mills to get to the source of why their cereal is so contaminated and to do things like test fertilizers because we think that's the source of the heavy metal contamination.





This is a very serious issue because heavy metals can cause neurological damage and developmental disorders that can be lifelong. So this is very serious.





We are in a national physical and mental health crisis in America, and we need manufacturers like General Mills who have the resources to actually do something about cleaning up their the food supply and the products that they offer.“





