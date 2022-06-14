Reality of the Lunatic Left | Patriot Streetfighter

Is this the new norm?





The left continues to push its bizarre agenda of identity politics. Super Intendants are now allowing and forcing schools to accommodate the newest supposed identity, furries.





These people literally identify as an animal rather than a human or a gender and want people to refer to them as such. The reality of the lunatic left is backfiring on the democrats and the deep state and it can start to be seen!

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