WARNING..!! -- Parental Guidance Required. DEMONIC FREAK SHOW PARADE .. UTTERLY TWISTED..!

As in the days of Noah...The level of depravity in our societies has reached a critical point. The dissolution of morality is the result of many things, but the products of this social engineered nightmare are truly horrific. Some of these scenes are simply pathetic and bizarre, others highlight parents and teachers and radical pedos with twisted mentalities, but some of these clips are truly demonic. This isn't a glorification of these vile creatures. It's more like an alarm to alert good men and women of the world. Of what? Of the fact that our societies have crumbled to this point? I think you know that already.. No, this is to show you the FACES of our enemies so you may better understand the true nature of this war.





Credit for some footage to PCS

the rest of the production is mine. A conglomeration of degenerates from Drag Queen Story Hour to your child's best friend. Watch who influences your children. BE AWARE





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/