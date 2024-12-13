BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHILD AUCTIONS – BABY FARMS – ALLY CARTER TALKS CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING
‼️⚠️⚠️WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT⚠️⚠️‼️
CHILD AUCTIONS – BABY FARMS – ALLY CARTER TALKS CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING

Is there any way you can listen to the eye-witness testimony of Ally’s experience as a child sex slave to satanic ritual abuse and remain silent and complacent while knowing this is happening to children right now? What if it was your child or your grandchild? Would you remain silent?

We haven’t started the drops re: human trafficking / sacrifices [yet][worst].
Those [good] who know CANNOT SLEEP.
Those [good] who know cannot find peace.
Those [good] who know will not rest until those responsible are held accountable.
Nobody can possibly imagine the pure evil and corruption out there.
Those you trust are the most guilty of sin.
Who are we taught to trust?
If you are religious, PRAY.
60% must remain private [at least] - for humanity.
These people should be hanging. 

trafficking child sex ally carter baby farms child auctions
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

