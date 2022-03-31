EP 2883-6PM BREAKING: HILLARY CLINTON FINED BY FEC FOR LAUNDERING DNC $ FOR RUSSIAN DOSSIER  

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The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for lying about the funding of the infamous, and discredited, Russian “dossier” used in a smear attempt against Donald Trump weeks before he shocked the world with his 2016 presidential victory.
The election agency said that Clinton and the DNC violated strict rules on describing expenditures of payments funneled to the opposition research firm Fusion GPS through their law firm.
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