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Five in Ten 9/3/21: FDA Vaccine Experts Quit Over Biden Boosters
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45 views • September 02, 2021
The FDA’s two top vaccine official quit this week, reportedly upset that the Biden administration announced that most people would be offered a COVID booster shot eight months after vaccination before the FDA signed approved the idea.
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SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv.
5) Afghanistan will define Biden’s legacy; 4) New research shows natural immunity far more effective than COVID vaccines; 3) Ida floods the Eastern Seaboard; 2) Abortion activists furious at Supreme Court ruling on Texas fetal heartbeat law; 1) San Francisco to pay people not to shoot each other.
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