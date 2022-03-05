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Psaki DOES NOT APPROVE Russia CENSORING Information to their CITIZENS!!! - HA! - 030422
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91 views • March 05, 2022
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Derek O'Shea Show
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Psaki DOES NOT APPROVE Russia Censoring Information to their CITIZENS!!!
#Memes #Facebook #Russia #Censorship #PoliticalMemes
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Politically Homeless Daily Comedy News Show
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Derek O'Shea Show
SIGN UP TO MAKE SURE BIGTECH CANT SHUT ME DOWN SO WE CAN STAY IN CONTACT HERE: derek-oshea-show.mailchimpsites.com
Support the SHOW https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derekosh...
WANT A MUG WITH MY FACE ON IT?
https://store.streamelements.com/theo...
Psaki DOES NOT APPROVE Russia Censoring Information to their CITIZENS!!!
#Memes #Facebook #Russia #Censorship #PoliticalMemes
SUPPORT THE SHOW : https://streamelements.com/theoneminu...
Politically Homeless Daily Comedy News Show
#breakingnews #politics #politicallyhomeless
Email: [email protected]
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/derekosheashow
Rumble : https://rumble.com/c/c-624233
Podcast Audio Webpage: https://derekosheashow.buzzsprout.com
Apple Podcast : https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/3BNCK8H...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DerekOsheaShow
Website : https://theoneminutenews.wixsite.com/...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerekOsheaShow
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/derekosheas...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LgKy...
Gab: https://gab.com/TheOneMinuteNews
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/DerekOsheaShow
TikTok : https://www.tiktok.com/@derekosheashow?
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