More than 34 million people under flood alerts as storms pound California

Severe weather continues to wreak havoc across California leaving more than 34 million people on flood alert. The northern part of the state is set to see more heavy rain and flooding, while Southern California will get some relief Wednesday.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.