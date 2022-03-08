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MATTHEW 16:23 ".. GET THEE BEHIND ME, SATAN: THOU ART AN OFFENCE UNTO ME: .." (EXCERPT)
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110 views • March 08, 2022
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [07.03.2022 09:59] [ Video ] Matthew 16:23 Get thee behind mee, Satan, thou art an offence unto me: | Source: https://t.me/marksteele5g/5555 ~ Matthew 16:23 https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Matthew-16-23/ “But he turned, and said unto Peter, Get thee behind me.
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